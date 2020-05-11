U.S. Congressional Foreign Affairs Leaders Ask More Than 50 Countries To Support Taiwan’s Inclusion In WHO

Reuters: U.S. lawmakers urge support for Taiwan at WHO, amid COVID-19 fight -sources

“The leaders of U.S. congressional foreign affairs committees have written to more than 50 countries asking them to support Taiwan’s inclusion in the World Health Organization, citing the need for the broadest effort possible to fight the coronavirus pandemic, congressional sources said on Friday. Taiwan, which is not a member of the United Nations, has been excluded from the WHO, which is a U.N. agency, due to objections from China…” (Zengerle, 5/8).

