U.S. Commission On China, U.S.-Backed Coalition Of Countries Urge Inclusion Of Taiwan In WHO’s World Health Assembly

Al Jazeera: U.S. says Taiwan’s exclusion from WHO caused loss of lives

“A top U.S. government commission has said the World Health Organization’s (WHO) exclusion of Taiwan and refusal to allow it to share best practices on tackling the coronavirus pandemic have jeopardized global health, causing deaths across the globe and imperiling the territory’s 23 million people. The report on Tuesday came as the United States and Taiwan stepped up lobbying for Taipei to be allowed access to next week’s meeting of the WHO’s decision-making body, the World Health Assembly…” (5/13).

The Telegraph: U.S.-China clash looms over Taiwan’s invite to global health meeting

“China is heading for a showdown with a U.S.-backed coalition of countries who are calling for Taiwan to be allowed to attend next week’s virtual World Health Assembly as an observer. … The U.K., Japan, Canada, Australia, along with multiple European and developing countries are all asking that Taiwan — which has been lauded globally for a robust pandemic strategy that has kept infections down to 440 and deaths at seven — be invited to join. The U.S. government, in particular, is strongly pushing Taiwan’s case with the launch of the state department’s a ‘Tweet for Taiwan’ campaign…” (Smith, 5/12).

