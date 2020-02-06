U.S., China Clash Over Taiwan’s Lack Of Recognition At WHO

Reuters: U.S. clashes with China over Taiwan’s place at the WHO table

“The United States and China clashed on Thursday over the issue of Taiwan’s exclusion from World Health Organization (WHO) meetings, where it is represented by China, with Beijing accusing Washington of political ‘hype-up.’ Earlier on Thursday, Taiwan accused China of providing the WHO with wrong information about the number of coronavirus cases on the island, after the WHO published incorrect case numbers earlier this week. Andrew Bremberg, U.S. ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva, told the WHO Executive Board in Geneva that the agency should deal directly with Taiwan authorities…” (Blanchard et al., 2/6).

VOA: Coronavirus Tests US-China Ties

“The United States is transporting donated supplies, including life-saving personal protection equipment and medical and humanitarian relief supplies, to Hubei, China, to help with the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The shipments, delivered by planes chartered by the U.S. State Department, arrived in Wuhan this week, as the Chinese government asserts that Washington has not provided substantive assistance. … Analysts said the fast spread of the deadly novel coronavirus and the handling of the ongoing crisis is further testing U.S.-China ties, as mistrust and gaps in information-sharing remain between the two major powers…” (Ching, 2/5).

