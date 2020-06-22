U.S., Brazil Lodge Protests Over Thailand’s Pesticide Ban That Could Affect Wheat, Soy Exports, Documents Show

Reuters: Exclusive: U.S., Brazil protest Thailand’s pesticide ban over impact on wheat, soy exports — documents

“The United States and Brazil lodged separate protests with Thailand over its ban on two farm chemicals earlier this month, documents reviewed by Reuters show, saying the ‘restrictive’ and ‘serious’ move could hurt key agricultural exports. Bangkok’s pesticide ban could hit U.S. and Brazilian exports of wheat and soy that are worth more than $1 billion a year, according to United Nations data, potentially setting up a diplomatic showdown with Thailand, a leading importer of the commodities from both countries. … Thailand added weedkiller paraquat and insecticide chlorpyrifos to its list of most hazardous substances on June 1, citing a need to protect human health. The move triggered another health regulation banning imported food products containing residues of prohibited chemicals…” (Tanakasempipat, 6/22).