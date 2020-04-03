menu

U.S. Ambassador At Large For International Religious Freedom Discusses Impact Of COVID-19 On Religious Minorities During Briefing

Apr 03, 2020

U.S. Department of State: Briefing With Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback On COVID-19 Impact on Religious Minorities
During a briefing call, Samuel D. Brownback, ambassador at large for international religious freedom in the State Department’s Office of International Freedom, discussed the impact of COVID-19 on religious minorities worldwide (4/2).

