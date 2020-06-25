Editorial, Opinions Discuss Various Aspects Of COVID-19 Pandemic, Including U.S. Response, Impact On Health Systems, Vaccine Access

Bloomberg: How the World Views the U.S. Virus Response

Robert Burgess, executive editor for Bloomberg Opinion (6/24).

BMJ Opinion: Mobilising informal healthcare providers in India may help its response to covid-19

Meenakshi Gautham, research fellow in health systems and policy analysis with the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, and colleagues (6/24).

Devex: Why data engagement is key to inclusive, transparent development

Gary Forster, global campaign for aid and development transparency at Publish What You Fund, the global campaign for aid and development transparency (6/24).

Devex: How to provide short- and long-term protection for women affected by COVID-19

Franka Cadée, president of the International Confederation of Midwives, and colleagues (6/25).

Foreign Affairs: A Pandemic Opportunity With Iran

Stuart E. Eizenstat, deputy secretary of the Treasury, under secretary of state for economic affairs, under secretary of commerce, ambassador to the European Union, and chief White House domestic policy adviser under the Clinton and Carter administrations, and Thomas R. Pickering, vice chair of Hills & Company and former U.S. diplomat, including as undersecretary of state for political affairs and ambassador to Russia, India, the United Nations, Israel, El Salvador, Nigeria, and Jordan (6/24).

The Guardian: How will the world’s poorest people get a coronavirus vaccine?

Achal Prabhala, coordinator of the AccessIBSA project, and Kate Elder, senior vaccines policy adviser at the Médecins Sans Frontières Access Campaign (6/24).

The Hill: Countries are using the coronavirus to repress and persecute

Sam Brownback, U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom (6/24).

New York Times: Can We Call Trump a Killer?

Charles M. Blow, opinion columnist with the New York Times (6/24).

New York Times: Trump Is Feeding America’s Coronavirus Nightmare

Nicholas Kristof, opinion columnist with the New York Times (6/24).

New York Times: Behind the Gender Gap in Covid-19 Deaths?

Heather Shattuck-Heidorn, co-director of GenderSci Lab at Harvard University, and colleagues (6/24).