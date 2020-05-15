menu

Ambassador-At-Large For International Religious Freedom Discusses Impact Of COVID-19 On Religious Minorities During Special Briefing

May 15, 2020

U.S. Department of State: Briefing With Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback On COVID-19 Impact on Religious Minorities
In a special briefing, Samuel Brownback, ambassador-at-large for International Religious Freedom, discusses the impact of COVID-19 on religious minorities around the world, including the additional burdens faced by religious minorities as a result of the pandemic (5/14).

