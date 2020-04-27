U.S. Agencies Recognize World Malaria Day; PMI Releases 14th Annual Report To Congress

CDC’s “CDC Around the World”: World Malaria Day 2020

The latest issue of CDC’s “Around the World” newsletter recognizes World Malaria Day, which takes place annually on April 25 (April 2020).

President’s Malaria Initiative: 2020 PMI Fourteenth Annual Report

“The U.S. President’s Malaria Initiative’s (PMI’s) Fourteenth Annual Report to Congress describes the U.S. Government’s leadership and technical and financial contributions to the fight against malaria in FY 2019…” (April 2020).

President’s Malaria Initiative: Dr. Ken Staley’s Quarterly Message

Ken Staley, U.S. Global Malaria Coordinator, recognizes World Malaria Day, and discusses the importance of continuing malaria efforts during COVID-19, as well as how PMI is responding to the pandemic (4/24).

USAID: Statement from USAID Acting Administrator John Barsa on World Malaria Day

In a statement recognizing World Malaria Day, USAID Acting Administrator John Barsa said, “On this World Malaria Day, the pandemic of COVID-19 poses a new threat to global progress against malaria. … I commend PMI and the global malaria community for their dedication and progress, I urge malaria-control programs to persevere amidst the challenge of COVID-19, and I reaffirm the commitment of the United States to ending both these diseases” (4/24).