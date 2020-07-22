U.S. Accuses Hackers Of Targeting Coronavirus Vaccine Research, Other Industries For Chinese Government

New York Times: U.S. Accuses Hackers of Trying to Steal Coronavirus Vaccine Data for China

“The Justice Department accused a pair of Chinese hackers on Tuesday of targeting vaccine development on behalf of the country’s intelligence service as part of a broader yearslong campaign of global cybertheft aimed at industries such as defense contractors, high-end manufacturing, and solar energy companies…” (Barnes, 7/21).

Washington Post: U.S. accuses China of sponsoring criminal hackers targeting coronavirus vaccine research

“…In an indictment unsealed in Spokane, Wash., the Justice Department charged two former engineering students with hacking companies engaged in high-tech manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and gaming software development, and with targeting dissidents, clergy, and human rights activists in the United States, China, and Hong Kong…” (Nakashima/Barrett, 7/21).

