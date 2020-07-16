menu

U.K., U.S., Canada Accuse Russia Of Hacking Into Academic, Private Institutions Researching Coronavirus Vaccines

Jul 16, 2020

AP: U.K., U.S., Canada accuse Russia of hacking virus vaccine trials
“Britain, the United States, and Canada accused Russia on Thursday of trying to steal information from researchers seeking a COVID-19 vaccine. The three nations alleged that hacking group APT29, also known as Cozy Bear and said to be part of the Russian intelligence service, is attacking academic and pharmaceutical research institutions involved in coronavirus vaccine development. Britain’s National Cybersecurity Centre made the announcement, which was coordinated with authorities in the U.S. and Canada…” (Lawless/Kirka, 7/16).

Additional coverage of the announcement is available from BBC, The Guardian, and The Telegraph.

