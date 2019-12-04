menu

U.N. Warns Half Of Zimbabwe’s Population Face Severe Hunger; WFP Needs Nearly $300M To Supply Food

Dec 04, 2019

AP: U.N. says half of Zimbabwe’s people face severe hunger
“About half of Zimbabwe’s population faces severe hunger amid a devastating drought and economic collapse, the United Nations said Tuesday, noting a ‘vicious cycle of skyrocketing malnutrition that’s hitting women and children hardest’…” (Mutsaka, 12/3).

U.N. News: Zimbabwe ‘facing worst hunger crisis in a decade’
“Zimbabwe is facing its worst hunger crisis in a decade with half of the population — 7.7 million people — food insecure, the World Food Programme (WFP) said on Tuesday. … In Geneva, WFP spokesperson Bettina Luescher said that almost $300 million was needed urgently to supply some 240,000 tonnes of aid…” (12/3).

