Zimbabwe Facing Man-Made Hunger Crisis, U.N. Expert Warns

Dec 02, 2019

AP: U.N. expert: Zimbabwe hunger ‘shocking’ for country not at war
“Zimbabwe is on the brink of man-made starvation and the number of people needing help is ‘shocking’ for a country not in conflict, a United Nations special expert on the right to food said Thursday. Hilal Elver said she found stunted and underweight children, mothers too hungry to breastfeed their babies, and medicine shortages in hospitals during her 10-day visit to the economically shattered country…” (Mutsaka, 11/28).

Additional coverage of the situation in Zimbabwe is available from The Guardian and U.N. News.

