U.N. Pauses Overhaul Of Aid Operations Leadership In Yemen, Needs $3.3B For 2020 Humanitarian Efforts In Country

New Humanitarian: EXCLUSIVE: U.N. backtracks on Syria aid reshuffle

“The U.N. has paused plans for an overhaul of aid operations in Syria that critics said would have handed too much clout to President Bashar al-Assad. It will not abolish a senior position in Jordan, or transfer more decision-making to Damascus, despite signals earlier in the year. … The U.N. says it needs $3.3 billion to help an estimated nine million Syrians in 2020, including more than six million people who have been forced to flee violence and remain internally displaced…” (Parker, 12/17).