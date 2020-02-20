menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

U.N. Health Officials Call On International Community To End Preventable Deaths From Road Accidents

Feb 20, 2020

U.N. News: At Stockholm road safety summit, U.N. officials join global call to end ‘scourge’ of preventable deaths
“Road traffic accidents take some 1.35 million lives every year and cost most countries three percent of their gross domestic product, the top U.N. health official said on Wednesday as the Third Global Ministerial Conference On Road Safety kicked off in Stockholm, Sweden. According to the U.N. World Health Organization (WHO), road traffic injuries are the leading cause of death for children and young adults aged 5-29 years…” (2/19).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.