U.N. Health Officials Call On International Community To End Preventable Deaths From Road Accidents

U.N. News: At Stockholm road safety summit, U.N. officials join global call to end ‘scourge’ of preventable deaths

“Road traffic accidents take some 1.35 million lives every year and cost most countries three percent of their gross domestic product, the top U.N. health official said on Wednesday as the Third Global Ministerial Conference On Road Safety kicked off in Stockholm, Sweden. According to the U.N. World Health Organization (WHO), road traffic injuries are the leading cause of death for children and young adults aged 5-29 years…” (2/19).