U.K.’s Development Finance Institute Pledges $2.6B By 2022 For African Businesses At Investment Summit

Jan 21, 2020

Devex: All the news from the U.K.-Africa Investment Summit
“The U.K.-Africa Investment Summit saw £2 billion ($2.6 billion) worth of investments committed to African businesses over the next two years from the United Kingdom government’s development finance institution. Infrastructure development was also a key theme of the event, with international development secretary Alok Sharma announcing a new mechanism for financing projects in five countries…” (Worley, 1/21).

Additional coverage of the summit and U.K. investment in Africa is available from Devex, Reuters, and The Telegraph.

