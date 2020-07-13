menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

ONE Campaign Calls On U.K. Government To Cut £1.6B In Low-Standard Programs Amid Aid Reform

Jul 13, 2020

Devex: U.K. government urged to cut £1.6B of ‘phony aid’ first
“An anti-poverty campaign group has identified billions of pounds’ worth of ‘phony aid’ that it says should be the first to go in forthcoming U.K. aid cuts. A ONE Campaign analysis found £1.6 billion ($2 billion) worth of projects that were paid for with official development assistance in 2018 but that failed to meet high standards on poverty reduction, effectiveness, or transparency…” (Worley, 7/13).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.