ONE Campaign Calls On U.K. Government To Cut £1.6B In Low-Standard Programs Amid Aid Reform

Devex: U.K. government urged to cut £1.6B of ‘phony aid’ first

“An anti-poverty campaign group has identified billions of pounds’ worth of ‘phony aid’ that it says should be the first to go in forthcoming U.K. aid cuts. A ONE Campaign analysis found £1.6 billion ($2 billion) worth of projects that were paid for with official development assistance in 2018 but that failed to meet high standards on poverty reduction, effectiveness, or transparency…” (Worley, 7/13).