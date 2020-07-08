Meeting On U.K. DFID, FCO Merger Scrutinized, Raises Concerns Among Aid Experts

Devex: Foreign Affairs Committee criticized over DFID merger session

“The Foreign Affairs Committee’s first evidence session on the Department for International Development’s merger demonstrated the importance of specialized parliamentary scrutiny of aid and development policy, according to aid experts. The session — held by the parliamentary committee responsible for scrutinizing U.K. foreign policy on Tuesday — heard unchallenged inaccuracies about U.K. development policy, along with ‘distasteful remarks’ about DFID, development observers said. The quality of witnesses, who were not experts in development or DFID, was also criticized…” (Worley, 7/8).