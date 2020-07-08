menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

Meeting On U.K. DFID, FCO Merger Scrutinized, Raises Concerns Among Aid Experts

Jul 08, 2020

Devex: Foreign Affairs Committee criticized over DFID merger session
“The Foreign Affairs Committee’s first evidence session on the Department for International Development’s merger demonstrated the importance of specialized parliamentary scrutiny of aid and development policy, according to aid experts. The session — held by the parliamentary committee responsible for scrutinizing U.K. foreign policy on Tuesday — heard unchallenged inaccuracies about U.K. development policy, along with ‘distasteful remarks’ about DFID, development observers said. The quality of witnesses, who were not experts in development or DFID, was also criticized…” (Worley, 7/8).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.