U.K. Faces Leadership Questions With Johnson In ICU With COVID-19, No Codified Order Of Succession; DFID To Announce COVID-19 Funding

Devex: Exclusive: DFID poised to announce COVID-19 funding through rapid response network

“After weeks of silence on how it would help NGOs tackle the COVID-19 pandemic internationally, the U.K.’s Department for International Development is set to announce a package of funding to support organizations’ work in low-income countries that are most at risk. On a call Friday, DFID told the heads of Britain’s biggest humanitarian NGOs to get ready for new COVID-19 funding to support their operations in a small group of countries, multiple sources told Devex…” (Edwards, 4/7).

New York Times: With Boris Johnson Ailing, U.K. Faces a Leadership Quandary

“The British government hurtled into uncharted territory on Tuesday, with its foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, taking up the day-to-day duties of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was being treated in an intensive care unit as he battled a worsening case of the coronavirus. Britain, with no written constitution, does not have a codified order of succession. That legal lacuna has prompted questions during prior episodes where prime ministers fell ill or underwent surgery, and now looms large at a time when Britain faces its greatest crisis since World War II…” (Landler/Castle, 4/7).

