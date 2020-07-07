U.K. Development Secretary, Senior Officials Discuss Details Of DFID, FCO Merger; PM Johnson Did Not Conduct Consultations On Merger, IDC Chair Says

Devex: DFID merger: FCDO will not house a separate ODA department

“The U.K. development secretary shared early details of what the new Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office will look like Monday, describing it as a ‘blended new organization.’ But Anne-Marie Trevelyan admitted the merger of the Department for International Development with the Foreign & Commonwealth Office was ‘challenging,’ while DFID’s most senior civil servant Nick Dyer said it could take years to properly integrate staff…” (Worley, 7/7).

Devex: There will be U.K. aid cuts this year, Anne-Marie Trevelyan confirms

“The U.K. government will cut some aid programs this year while pausing and shrinking others, the country’s secretary of state for international development confirmed Monday. Anne-Marie Trevelyan told U.K. politicians that a ‘mammoth’ review process had been underway to identify where reductions could be made. More than £2 billion ($2.5 billion) could be lost from the budget due to the struggling economy, according to Trevelyan, but she said the precise size of the cut was a ‘moving feast’ and ‘very difficult to judge,’ acknowledging that ‘it is going to have impacts’…” (Worley, 7/7).

The Guardian: Boris Johnson accused of misleading parliament over DfID merger

“Boris Johnson has been accused of misleading parliament over who was consulted before the merger of the Department for International Development and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. Sarah Champion, chair of the International Development Committee (IDC), said despite the prime minister’s assurances that there had been ‘massive consultation’ ahead of the announcement last month, evidence suggested there had not been…” (McVeigh, 7/7).