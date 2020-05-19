Trump Administration Signs $354M, 4-Year Contract With New Company To Make Ingredients For COVID-19 Medicines Usually Made Overseas

New York Times: Trump to Tap New Company to Make Covid-19 Drugs in the U.S.

“The Trump administration will announce on Tuesday that it has signed a $354 million four-year contract with a new company in Richmond, Va., to manufacture generic medicines and pharmaceutical ingredients that are needed to treat Covid-19 but are now made overseas, mostly in India and China. The contract, awarded to Phlow Corp. by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, meshes President Trump’s ‘America First’ economic promises with concerns that coronavirus treatments be manufactured in the United States. It may be extended for a total of $812 million over 10 years, making it one of the largest awards in the authority’s history…” (Stolberg/Thomas, 5/18).