Trump Administration Draft Proposal Would Allow Taiwan To Attend WHA; National Security Team Considering Creation Of New Global Health Organization

Fox News: Draft proposal would bring Taiwan to the table at WHO, in bid to push back at China influence

“The Trump administration has circulated a draft proposal that would bring Taiwan to the table at the World Health Organization in an effort to push back against China and punish the global body for being ‘too China-centric,’ Fox News has learned. Further, the administration’s national security team is even considering the creation of a new global health organization — one that would have more U.S. influence — among a range of options…” (Turner/Singman, 5/4).