menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

Trump Administration Draft Proposal Would Allow Taiwan To Attend WHA; National Security Team Considering Creation Of New Global Health Organization

May 05, 2020

Fox News: Draft proposal would bring Taiwan to the table at WHO, in bid to push back at China influence
“The Trump administration has circulated a draft proposal that would bring Taiwan to the table at the World Health Organization in an effort to push back against China and punish the global body for being ‘too China-centric,’ Fox News has learned. Further, the administration’s national security team is even considering the creation of a new global health organization — one that would have more U.S. influence — among a range of options…” (Turner/Singman, 5/4).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.