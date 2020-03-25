menu

Treatments, Vaccines For COVID-19 Will Take Months To Research, Develop, Experts Say

Mar 25, 2020

Wall Street Journal: Coronavirus Drugs, Vaccine Are Many Months Away, Health Experts Say
“A federal health official on Tuesday sought to tamp down mounting excitement in some quarters over the potential for antimalarial drugs to treat the new coronavirus, though a Trump administration adviser voiced more optimism. … Speaking at The Wall Street Journal’s Health Forum, held remotely by videoconference on Tuesday, Amy Abernethy, principal deputy commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, said antimalarial drugs like chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine must be tested to determine whether they can fight off the deadly respiratory illness…” (Rockoff et al., 3/24).

