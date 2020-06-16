FDA Withdraws Emergency Use Authorization For Hydroxychloroquine, Chloroquine To Treat COVID-19, Warns Of Combining With Remdesivir; Trump Critical Of Decision

POLITICO: FDA ends emergency use of hydroxychloroquine for coronavirus

“The Food and Drug Administration on Monday withdrew emergency use authorizations for two coronavirus treatments that President Donald Trump promoted despite concerns about their safety and effectiveness. The agency revoked the authorizations for hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine after a request from Gary Disbrow, acting director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority…” (Owermohle, 6/15).

Reuters: Trump critical of FDA decision to revoke emergency use of drug he has promoted for COVID-19

“The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday revoked its emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19, but quickly came under fire from President Donald Trump, who said only U.S. agencies have failed to grasp its benefit in fighting the coronavirus…” (Beasley/Mishra, 6/15).

Reuters: FDA warns against combination of malaria drug and Gilead’s remdesivir

“The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday issued a warning to healthcare providers against administering malaria drug hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine in combination with Gilead Sciences’ experimental COVID-19 drug, remdesivir. The agency, based on data from a recent non-clinical study, said the co-administration may result in reduced antiviral activity of remdesivir…” (Roy, 6/15).

Additional coverage of the FDA’s announcements is available from ABC (Australia), CIDRAP News, CNBC, CNN, Fox News, New York Times, Science, STAT, VOA News, Wall Street Journal, and Washington Post.