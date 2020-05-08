The Hill Examines COVID-19 Pandemic’s Impacts In BRIC Nations

The Hill: Russia, Brazil struggle with coronavirus response

“…Brazil, Russia, India, and China — the so-called BRIC nations — have boomed in recent years, fueled by strong commodity prices and nascent technological and manufacturing sectors that have given them a global edge. Since the turn of the century, millions of people in those nations have been lifted out of poverty. But now, the virus has claimed the upper hand over ruling governments that have either covered up its spread, downplayed its significance, or dismissed it altogether. There are widespread fears that the death tolls in all four countries will be, or already are, substantially higher than the official government tallies…” (Wilson, 5/8).