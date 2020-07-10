menu

Telegraph Examines Whether Countries Will Experience COVID-19 ‘Second Waves’

Jul 10, 2020

The Telegraph: What a resurgence of Covid-19 around the world tells us about the risk of a second wave
“…Of the last 10 big respiratory disease outbreaks, five have had significant subsequent waves, and four came after a summer trough. … Several countries around the world are already seeing a resurgence of cases, some more severe than the first. But are they second waves, spikes, or simply a continuation of the first wave? And what do they tell us about the likelihood of a second wave hitting the U.K. this winter?…” (Gulland/Nuki, 7/9).

