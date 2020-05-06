Supreme Court Hears Arguments On Case Examining Application Of U.S. ‘Anti-Prostitution Pledge’ To Global Health Organizations’ Local Affiliates

AP: Justices wary of tying AIDS money to prostitution pledge

“In its second day of arguments by phone, the Supreme Court appeared skeptical of a requirement that foreign affiliates of U.S.-based health organizations denounce prostitution as a condition of receiving taxpayer money to fight AIDS around the world. The justices on Tuesday heard a new version of a case they decided seven years ago … The court ruled in 2013 that the anti-prostitution pledge, contained in a 2003 law, improperly restricts the U.S. groups’ constitutional rights. The new question is whether the administration can subject the foreign organizations to the pledge…” (Sherman/Gresko, 5/5).

Additional coverage of the Supreme Court case is available from Al Jazeera, Bloomberg Law, CBS News, Fox News, NPR, and USA TODAY.