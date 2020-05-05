U.S. Supreme Court To Hear Arguments In Case Examining Whether Global Health Organizations’ Local Affiliates Should Be Subject To U.S. ‘Prostitution Pledge’ Requirement
Reuters: U.S. Supreme Court to weigh overseas anti-AIDS funding restrictions
“The Supreme Court on Tuesday is set to hear arguments over whether a U.S. law violates constitutional free speech rights by requiring overseas affiliates of American-based nonprofit groups that seek federal funding for HIV/AIDS relief to formally adopt a stance against prostitution and sex trafficking…” (Hurley, 5/5).