Study Examining PEPFAR’s DREAMS Program In Rakai, Uganda Finds Mixed Results

Healio: Study shows PEPFAR program for adolescent girls should be modified

“Study findings presented at CROI showed that a United States-funded program designed to reduce the risk for HIV infection in adolescent girls and young women in high-burden countries had some impact among teenagers in Uganda, but several interventions produced no effects and researchers said the program needs to be modified. The study evaluated a program initiated by the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief called Determined, Resilient, Empowered, AIDS-free, Mentored, and Safe (DREAMS). It was conducted in Rakai, Uganda, a rural community with a high HIV prevalence…” (Downey, 3/16).