USAID Post Discusses How DREAMS Initiative Helping Young Women In Uganda

USAID/Medium: I’m Empowered and Resilient! I’m Living the Dream!

In this post, Betty Kagoro, communications specialist at USAID’s Mission in Uganda, discusses PEPFAR’s DREAMS Initiative and profiles several women who are involved in the program in Tedum, Uganda. Kagoro writes, “USAID, through the DREAMS Initiative, is working with partners to control the HIV/AIDS pandemic among women and young girls. A generation that could have been lost is instead thriving and working towards better prospects in life” (12/10).