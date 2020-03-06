State-Owned Think Tank In China Examining Feasibility Of Chinese-Led WHO Alternative, Axios Reports

Axios: Scoop: State-owned think tank floats China-led WHO alternative

“As the coronavirus continues to spread around the world, a Chinese government-owned think tank is soliciting opinions to gauge how the international community might receive a Chinese alternative to the World Health Organization. … In a message viewed by Axios, an employee of CNPC Economics & Technology Research Institute (CNPC ETRI) said they were exploring the possibility of a Beijing-led global health organization that would rival the WHO…” (Allen-Ebrahimian, 3/4).