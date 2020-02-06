menu

State Department Observes International Day Of Zero Tolerance For FGM/C

Feb 06, 2020

U.S. Department of State: Observance of International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation and Cutting
This statement from Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus says, “The practice of female genital mutilation and cutting (FGM/C) undermines the basic human rights of women and girls. The United States continues to stand with the international community in support of the brave women and youth who are working toward a future in which no girl or woman will have to face this horrific threat. … The United States is proud to have contributed more than $20 million since 2017 to help end the practice of FGM/C. On this Day of Zero Tolerance for FGM/C, we renew our commitment to advancing efforts that prevent violence against women and girls everywhere and ensure survivors receive the access to lifesaving healthcare and psychosocial services they need to recover and heal” (2/6).

