U.N. Agencies Recognize International Day Of Zero Tolerance For FGM

UNICEF: Approximately 1 in 4 FGM survivors were cut by a health care provider

“Around 1 in 4 girls and women who have undergone female genital mutilation (FGM), or 52 million FGM survivors worldwide, were cut by health personnel, according to a new analysis by UNICEF…” (2/5).

UNFPA-U.N. Women: Statement by UNFPA-U.N. Women on the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation

In a statement by UNFPA-U.N. Women on the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation, Oluremi Sogunro, representative at UNFPA Iraq, and Dina Zorba, representative at U.N. Women Iraq, discuss the importance of protecting girls in Iraq from FGM (2/5).

UNFPA: Unleashing Youth Power: A Decade of Accelerating Actions Towards Zero Female Genital Mutilation

In a joint statement, UNFPA Executive Director Natalia Kanem, UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore, U.N. Women Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus discuss the need to eliminate FGM and the role young people can play in ending the practice (2/5).

WHO: Female Genital Mutilation Hurts Women and Economies

“Female genital mutilation (FGM) exacts a crippling economic as well as human cost, according to World Health Organization (WHO). … New modeling reveals that the total costs of treating the health impacts of FGM would amount to USD 1.4 billion globally per year, if all resulting medical needs were addressed…” (2/6).