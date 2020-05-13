Social Stigma Hurting COVID-19 Containment Efforts In Asia; Russia Records 2nd-Highest Caseload Globally; Cuba Enters Race For Vaccine; Experts Warn Of Case Undercounting In Yemen

AFRICA

Al Jazeera: Is COVID-19 making it harder to treat other diseases in Africa? (5/12).

AP: COVID-19 confirmed in crowded U.N.-run camp in South Sudan (Ajak/Anna, 5/12).

Scientific American: Antipoaching Tech Tracks COVID-19 Flare-Ups in South Africa (Wild, 5/12).

U.N. News: Chad’s storytellers take COVID prevention messages off the grid (5/12).

Wall Street Journal: Another Malaria Cure Draws Notice in Coronavirus Outbreak, This Time in Africa (Steinhauser, 5/12).

ASIA

AP: India’s financial center strains from virus amid rescue plan (Schmall/Saaliq, 5/13).

Bloomberg: ‘No One Wants to Be Tested’: How Social Stigma Hurts Containment (Lee/Rai, 5/12).

PRI: Malaysia eradicated Nipah virus. Now it’s a leader in the battle against coronavirus (Vass, 5/12).

EUROPE

BBC: Coronavirus: Russia now has second highest virus case total (5/12).

Devex: E.U. launches humanitarian air bridge amid travel shutdowns (Chadwick, 5/13).

The Hill: Families of COVID-19 victims bring lawsuit against Spanish PM (Budryk, 5/12).

NPR: European Countries Are Bracing Themselves For The Next Wave Of The Pandemic (Poggioli et al., 5/12).

Reuters: French coronavirus death toll overtakes Spain’s, now world’s 4th largest (De Clercq/Vidalon, 5/12).

U.N. News: U.N. sustainable energy project in Ukraine finds a new role: fighting COVID-19 (5/12).

LATIN AMERICA & CARIBBEAN

Devex: Virtual Venezuela pledging event moves ahead as COVID-19 pushes needs to $1.41B (Welsh, 5/12).

New Humanitarian: What’s happening in Venezuela’s COVID-19 border quarantines? (Grattan, 5/12).

NPR: Argentina Reacted Early And Kept The Coronavirus Largely Contained (Reeves, 5/12).

Reuters: With Castro-era biotech, Cuba seeks to compete in coronavirus treatment race (Marsh et al., 5/13).

Reuters: Cuba doubles down on testing as coronavirus cases decline (Frank et al., 5/12).

Reuters: Women, migrants, minorities to suffer most in Latin America as coronavirus rages: U.N. agency (Miranda/Sherwood, 5/12).

MIDDLE EAST

AP: Doctors and nurses suffered as Iran ignored virus concerns (Michael, 5/12).

New Humanitarian: Syrian refugee women face new COVID-19 battleground (Mednick, 5/12).

Reuters: War-torn Yemen reports coronavirus cases in three more provinces (Ghobnari, 5/12).

Reuters: Exclusive: As COVID-19 cases in Yemen surge, some sources see undercounting (Yaakoubi, 5/13).

Xinhua: Health aid stepped up in Yemen amid COVID-19: U.N. (5/12).

NORTH AMERICA

CBC: Canadians to help develop, test potential COVID-19 vaccine from Chinese company (Zafar, 5/12).

TIME: Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Moves to Phase 2 Testing, and Gets Fast-Track Approval From the U.S. Government (Park, 5/12).

USA TODAY: ‘Unrivaled?’ Fact-checking Donald Trump’s claims about COVID-19 testing (Cummings, 5/13).