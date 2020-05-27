Senate Bill, Administration Plan Look To Revamp U.S. Global Health Security; WHO Official Discusses Trump’s Threat To Withdraw From Organization; Administration Imposes New Travel Ban On Brazil

Devex: Senate bill latest in efforts to revamp U.S. global health security

“…[Sen. James Risch, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee], a Republican from Idaho, on Friday introduced the Global Health Security and Diplomacy Act of 2020, which is co-sponsored by Democrats Sen. Chris Murphy and Sen. Ben Cardin. The bill outlines a reorganization of leadership in U.S. global health security and proposes $3 billion in funding for global health security between fiscal years 2021 and 2025. … The Global Health Security and Diplomacy Act of 2020 proposes creating a new global health security coordinator at the State Department — which an administration plan for a new health initiative would also require, according to documents that Devex obtained Friday…” (Saldinger, 5/27).

POLITICO: WHO official: ‘I cannot imagine’ U.S. pulling out of the international body

“The World Health Organization and United States have been ‘connected since the very beginning,’ and a U.S. departure from the international body would be unimaginable, a WHO official said Sunday. ‘The United States, since at least 1902, has been the leader in global public health, and I cannot imagine an environment where the United States would not be in WHO and contributing to WHO as it does today,’ Stewart Simonson, WHO’s assistant director general of general management, said in an interview on CNN’s ‘Fareed Zakaria GPS’…” (Seddiq, 5/24).

AP: White House imposes coronavirus travel ban on Brazil (Superville, 5/24).

BBC: Coronavirus: China accuses U.S. of spreading ‘conspiracies’ (5/24).

Borgen Magazine: Everything to Know About US Foreign Aid During COVID-19 (Burrer, 5/26).

STAT: New research rewrites history of when Covid-19 took off in the U.S. — and points to missed chances to stop it (Branswell, 5/26).

Vox: Trump’s latest travel ban targets Brazil (Narea, 5/26).