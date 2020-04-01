Sen. Rick Scott Calls For Congressional Investigation Into WHO COVID-19 Response; Media Outlets Examine WHO’s Global Role

POLITICO: Rick Scott calls for congressional inquiry into WHO’s coronavirus response

“Sen. Rick Scott on Tuesday called for a congressional investigation into the World Health Organization, suggesting the U.S. should cut off its funding for ‘helping Communist China cover up’ the full extent of the coronavirus pandemic. The Florida Republican, a noted China hawk, has long raised concerns about the WHO’s relationship with Beijing, which has undercounted the number of coronavirus cases in the country…” (Desiderio, 3/31).

