Scientists Examining Why Some COVID-19 Cases More Severe Than Others, Likelihood Of Infection Among Children

STAT: How likely are kids to get Covid-19? Scientists see a ‘huge puzzle’ without easy answers

“…There is some evidence that kids are less likely to catch the virus and less likely to spread it, but it’s not clear exactly how strong that evidence is. Much of it was generated at a time when children were caught up in the topsy-turvy world of Covid-19 transmission suppression, with schools closed and families cocooned, limiting their chances of catching or spreading the SARS-CoV-2 virus. In reality, it may take reopening schools and returning children to a closer-to-normal life for the picture to come into clearer focus. If we’re lucky, and the hints in the data hold true, a normalizing of children’s lives — and the lives of their parents — could be safely achieved. If we’re not lucky, and the hints were false harbingers, more disruption likely lies ahead…” (Branswell, 6/18).

USA TODAY: Why do some infected with the coronavirus escape COVID-19 unharmed? It’s probably their genes

“Researchers are diving deep into human genetics, hoping to find clues that might explain why many people brush off COVID-19 without even knowing they have it, while others are hospitalized or even die from the disease…” (Weintraub, 6/17).

Washington Post: The ultimate covid-19 mystery: Why does it spare some and kill others?

“…Among [researchers’] lines of inquiry: Are distinct strains of the coronavirus more dangerous? Does a patient’s blood type affect the severity of the illness? Do other genetic factors play a role? Are some people partially protected from covid-19 because they’ve had recent exposure to other coronaviruses? Much of the research remains provisional or ambiguous, and for now scientists can’t do much better than say that covid-19 is more likely to be worse for older people — often described as over the age of 60 — and for those with chronic conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, lung disease, and heart disease…” (Achenbach et al., 6/17).