Royal Philips Executive Discusses How AI Could Impact Health Care In Future

Jan 08, 2020

World Economic Forum: Here are 3 ways AI will change healthcare by 2030
Carla Kriwet, chief executive officer of Connected Care and Health Informatics at Royal Philips, discusses potential ways in which artificial intelligence (AI) will impact health care in the future, writing, “By 2030, AI will access multiple sources of data to reveal patterns in disease and aid treatment and care. Healthcare systems will be able to predict an individual’s risk of certain diseases and suggest preventative measures. AI will help reduce waiting times for patients and improve efficiency in hospitals and health systems” (1/7).

