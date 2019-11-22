AI Technology Could Help Create Equity In Health Care If Challenges To Implementing Applications Addressed, Opinion Piece Says

Science: Artificial intelligence for global health

Ahmed Hosny and Hugo J.W.L. Aerts, both with the Artificial Intelligence in Medicine (AIM) Program of Brigham and Women’s Hospital at Harvard Medical School and Radiaton Oncology at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

“Artificial intelligence (AI) has demonstrated great progress in the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases. … Not surprisingly, most AI developments in health care cater to the needs of high-income countries (HICs), where the majority of research is conducted. Conversely, little is discussed about what AI can bring to medical practice in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), where workforce shortages and limited resources constrain the access to and quality of care. AI could play an important role in addressing global health care inequities at the individual patient, health system, and population levels. However, challenges in developing and implementing AI applications must be addressed ahead of widespread adoption and measurable impact. … Uneven distribution of access to technologies has created a digital divide between the rich and poor, while contributing to existing global inequalities. AI could emerge as a socially responsible technology with inherent equity” (11/22).