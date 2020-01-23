Rotary, Gates Foundation Renew Partnership To Eradicate Polio; Rotary Announces Additional Funding

Rotary: Rotary and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation extending fundraising partnership to eradicate polio

“Rotary and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation are renewing their longstanding partnership to end polio, announcing a joint commitment of up to $450 million to support the global polio eradication effort. … In addition to the extended funding partnership with the Gates Foundation, Rotary is also announcing US$45 million in funding for polio eradication efforts in countries throughout Africa (Angola, Ethiopia, Mali, Nigeria, Somalia, and South Sudan), and Asia (Afghanistan, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Pakistan, and the Philippines). The funding will help support crucial polio eradication activities such as immunization and disease detection, research, and community mobilization…” (1/22).