Researchers Begin Examining Epidemiology, Surveillance Of COVID-19, How Nations’ Responses Differed

New York Times: Coronavirus Epidemics Began Later Than Believed, Study Concludes

“The first confirmed coronavirus infections in Europe and the United States, discovered in January, did not ignite the epidemics that followed, according to a close analysis of hundreds of viral genomes. Instead, the outbreaks plaguing much of the West began weeks later, the study concluded. The revised timeline may clarify nagging ambiguities about the arrival of the pandemic…” (Zimmer, 5/27).

NPR: Some Countries Have Brought New Cases Down To Nearly Zero. How Did They Do It?

“…Although the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow globally, there are places that have managed to successfully control COVID-19…” (Beaubien, 5/27).

STAT: Wastewater testing gains traction as a Covid-19 early warning system

“What only a month ago had been merely an intriguing laboratory finding about analyzing wastewater to detect the virus that causes Covid-19 has quickly leapt to the threshold of real-world use. With swab tests still plagued by capacity issues, inaccuracy, and slow turnaround, testing wastewater for the novel coronavirus’ genetic signature could give communities a faster way to spot a rebound in cases — as soon as this fall…” (Begley, 5/28).

Washington Post: Researchers ponder why covid appears more deadly in the U.S. and Europe than in Asia

“It is one of the many mysteries of the coronavirus pandemic: Why has the death toll from covid-19 apparently been lower in Asia than in Western Europe and North America? Even allowing for different testing policies and counting methods, and questions over full disclosure of cases, stark differences in mortality across the world have caught the attention of researchers trying to crack the coronavirus code. Parts of Asia reacted quickly to the threat and largely started social distancing earlier on. But researchers are also examining other factors, including differences in genetics and immune system responses, separate virus strains and regional contrasts in obesity levels and general health…” (Denyer/Achenbach, 5/28).