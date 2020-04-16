menu

R&D Efforts For Novel Coronavirus Treatments Disorganized, Lack Priority, Some Experts, Researchers Say

Apr 16, 2020

Washington Post: Chaotic search for coronavirus treatments undermines efforts, experts say
“…Development of effective treatments for covid-19, the disease the [novel coronavirus] causes, would be one of the most significant milestones in returning the United States to normalcy. But the massive effort is disorganized and scattershot, harming its prospects for success, according to multiple researchers and health experts. Researchers working around-the-clock describe a lack of a centralized national strategy, overlapping efforts, an array of small-scale trials that will not lead to definitive answers, and no standards for how to prioritize efforts, what data to collect, or how to share it to get to answers faster…” (Johnson, 4/15).

