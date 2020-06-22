Media Outlets Examine Politicization Of Novel Coronavirus Vaccine R&D, Ongoing Efforts To Develop Successful Product

DW: Is the U.S.-China rivalry tangling a coronavirus vaccine with geopolitics? (Rahn, 6/22).

The Guardian: Fear mounts Trump may pressure FDA to rush Covid-19 vaccine by election (McCarthy, 6/22).

New York Times: The Race to Develop a Covid Vaccine (Brody, 6/22).

New York Times: Coronavirus Attacks the Lungs. A Federal Agency Just Halted Funding for New Lung Treatments (Thomas/Stolberg, 6/19).

Reuters: Chinese researchers launch phase-2 human test for possible coronavirus vaccine (Liu/Lee, 6/21).

USA TODAY: Vaccines are not all created equal: a variety of ways to stop the virus that causes COVID-19 (Weintraub/Padilla, 6/22).

Wall Street Journal: Efforts for Coronavirus Vaccine Focus on Vulnerable Group: Older Adults (Hopkins, 6/21).

Washington Post: From Oxford to an Italian lab, one race for coronavirus vaccine is gaining backers (Harlan/Pitrelli, 6/20).