International Community Must Ensure Equitable Distribution Of Coronavirus Vaccines, Experts Warn; News Outlets Report On R&D Efforts

The Hill: COVID-19 vaccines must go to rich and poor countries, warns advocate

“The world will not return to normal until a vaccine against the coronavirus is distributed widely and not just to developed nations, one of the leading vaccine experts said in a wide-ranging interview Wednesday. Seth Berkley, who heads the vaccine alliance Gavi, said he was encouraged by the pace of scientific progress toward a vaccine, but that he is concerned that wealthy nations may snap up all the available supply, leaving poorer and developing nations to struggle through the pandemic without the proper aid…” (Wilson, 7/29).

Reuters: ‘Vaccine nationalism’: Is it every country for itself?

“It’s dog eat dog in the world of COVID-19 vaccines. That’s the fear of global health agencies planning a scheme to bulk-buy and equitably distribute vaccines around the world. They are watching with dismay as some wealthier countries have decided to go it alone, striking deals with drugmakers to secure millions of doses of promising candidates for their citizens…” (Kelland/Steenhuysen, 7/29).

