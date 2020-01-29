menu

RAND Researchers Propose Broadening Definition Of Global Health Security In New Paper

Jan 29, 2020

Homeland Preparedness News: Researchers broaden global health security for contemporary, future threats
“Global health security may need an overhaul. That’s how Kathryn Bouskill, a social scientist at the RAND Corporation and associate director of the RAND Center for Global Risk and Security, sees the future of the discipline. In her recently published paper ‘Global Health and Security: Threats and Opportunities,’ Bouskill argues that the traditional ways in which society has defined health security — confined to bioterrorism and containing infectious disease — do not encompass the complexities of global health and the contemporary ways needed to protect it at national levels…” (Adrien, 1/28).

