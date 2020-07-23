State Department Releases Joint Statement Of Global Health Security Agenda Steering Group

U.S. Department of State: Joint Statement of the Global Health Security Agenda (GHSA) Steering Group

The U.S. Department of State released a joint statement from the Global Health Security Agenda (GHSA) Steering Group. According to the statement, “The United States remains firmly committed to achieving a world safer and more secure from infectious disease threats, and is proud to join the multisectoral and multi-stakeholder effort in achieving sustainable and measurable results toward GHSA 2024 targets for building and maintaining health security capacities” (7/23).