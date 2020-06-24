Racial, Ethnic Disparities Found In USAID Promotion Practices, Says GAO Report

Devex: Minorities less likely to get promoted in USAID civil service, watchdog finds

“Promotion rates in the U.S. Agency for International Development’s civil service are significantly higher for white employees than for racial and ethnic minorities, according to a report released Tuesday by the Government Accountability Office. GAO found that the odds of promotion for early-career to midcareer USAID civil service employees were 31% to 41% lower for racial and ethnic minorities than for white people between fiscal years 2002 and 2018. … The report comes amid protests over systemic racism and discrimination in the U.S. and after reports that USAID employees have circulated a letter calling on acting Administrator John Barsa and agency leaders ‘to improve hiring outreach, fix our broken talent pipeline, and ensure that incoming and current nonwhite staff have equal opportunities and are paid and promoted equitably to their colleagues’…” (Igoe, 6/23).