Possible Newly Identified Coronavirus Could Be Transmitted Between Humans, Health Officials Warn

Jan 15, 2020

AP: China: Possible that new virus could spread between humans
“The possibility that a new virus in central China could spread between humans cannot be ruled out, though the risk of transmission at the moment appears to be low, Chinese officials said Wednesday. Forty-one people in the city of Wuhan have received a preliminary diagnosis of a novel coronavirus, a family of viruses that can cause both the common cold and more serious diseases. A 61-year-old man with severe underlying conditions died from the coronavirus on Saturday…” (Wang, 1/15).

Additional coverage of the outbreak is available from CNN, Financial Times, and Science.

