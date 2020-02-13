Population Foundation Of India Executive Director Discusses Calls For A ‘Two-Child Norm’ In Country, Argues For Increased Investments In Women, Girls

Think Global Health: Human Development is the Best Contraceptive — Why India Does Not Need a Two-Child Norm

Poonam Muttreja, executive director of the Population Foundation of India (PFI) argues against calls for the introduction of a ‘two-child norm’ in India in order to curb population growth. Muttreja writes, “The key to harnessing the potential of India’s population lies not in a two-child norm but in enhancing the capabilities of young people and expanding the freedoms enjoyed by girls and women. In the ultimate analysis, human development is the best contraceptive” (2/11).