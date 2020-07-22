Pompeo Accuses WHO Of Being Political, Not Science-Based, Organization In Private U.K. Meeting

The Guardian: Mike Pompeo attacks WHO in private meeting during U.K. visit

“The U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo launched an extraordinary attack on the World Health Organization during a private meeting in the U.K., accusing it of being in the pocket of China and responsible for ‘dead Britons’ who passed away during the pandemic. Pompeo told those present that he believed the WHO was ‘political not a science-based organization’ and accused its current Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of being too close to Beijing. Those present at the meeting on Tuesday said that Pompeo told his audience of 20 MPs and peers that he was saying ‘on a firm intelligence foundation, a deal was made’ with China to allow Tedros to win election in 2017…” (Sabbagh/Stewart, 7/21).