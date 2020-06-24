Pandemic Hinders Access To Health Care Services, COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests For Women, Children, Groups Say

Reuters: Exclusive: Women, babies at risk as COVID-19 disrupts health services, World Bank warns

“Millions of women and children in poor countries are at risk because the COVID-19 pandemic is disrupting health services they rely on, from neonatal and maternity care to immunizations and contraception, a World Bank global health expert has warned. Monique Vledder, head of secretariat at the bank’s Global Financing Facility (GFF), told Reuters in an interview the agency was gravely worried about the numbers of children missing vaccinations, women giving birth without medical help, and interrupted supplies of life-saving medicines like antibiotics…” (Kelland, 6/24).

Thomson Reuters Foundation: In conflict-hit countries, coronavirus testing may not reach women

“Big gaps between the number of male and female coronavirus cases in parts of Africa and the Middle East suggest that women may be struggling to access testing or care, an aid agency said on Wednesday. In Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Yemen, more than 70% of reported cases were male, compared to a global average of 51%, and the same was true in Central African Republic, Chad, and Somalia, said the International Rescue Committee (IRC)…” (Peyton, 6/24).